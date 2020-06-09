Williamsport -- Since 2009, the Community Theatre League has presented the annual Ray of Light Awards for excellence in high school theatre, recognizing the best and brightest in local and area high school Music and Theater Departments and Drama Clubs.

Schools who enter productions must be within a 40-mile radius of the Community Theatre League’s home in downtown Williamsport

This year’s event will look a little different from the usual ceremony at the Community Arts Center. Due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 12th Annual event was shifted from its original date and location and will instead be held by invitation only on June 20 at the Community Theatre League on West Third Street. The show will be live-streamed on the CTL Ray of Light Awards Facebook page.

This year, 25 productions were entered for adjudication, but nearly half of the school’s musicals were unable to be presented due to the unexpected closure of high schools. Because of this, no awards will be presented in these categories, but each of the thirteen high schools has been invited to send a performer or a video to represent their production.

All plays, however, were able to be adjudicated, so the Ray of Light Awards will be presented as usual for these categories.

CTL’s Executive Director Seth Sponhouse emphasizes that this year’s Ray of Light ceremony more than ever will focus on all the amazing accomplishments of the area’s high school students and departments in these uncertain times.

Following tabulation of scores by the Community Theatre League’s adjudicators, the following 2020 nominations for the Ray of Light Awards were announced on June 1 by Executive Director Seth Sponhouse and General Manager Philip Vonada.

Musical productions:

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella" - Benton Area High School

"The Little Mermaid" - Central Columbia High School

"Little Women" - Central Mountain High School

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" – Hughesville Junior-Senior High School

"Seussical the Musical" - Line Mountain High School

"Pippin" - Loyalsock Township High School

"Annie" - Meadowbrook Christian School

"Bye Bye Birdie" - Midd-West High School

"The Addams Family" - Milton Area High School

"Bye Bye Birdie" - Montoursville Area High School

"Mamma Mia!" - Muncy Junior-Senior High School

"Once on This Island" - Shikellamy High School

"Into the Woods" - South Williamsport Area High School

Student Design Award

Amber Fry, Sacha Alvarez, Faith Mihalick – Choreography, "Mamma Mia!" Muncy Junior-Senior High School

Connor Gautiari - Art/Set Design, "Flowers for Algernon," Williamsport Area High School

Abbey Groover and Claire Groover – Choreography, "Mamma Mia!" Muncy Junior-Senior High School

Abbey Groover and Claire Groover - Choreography, "Anonymous," Muncy Junior-Senior High School

Faith Mihalick - Costume Design, "Anonymous," Muncy Junior-Senior High School

Amy Pantoja - Make-Up Artistry, "Anonymous," Muncy Junior-Senior High School

Nevaeh Wertman - Set Design, "Anonymous," Muncy Junior-Senior High School

Best Performance in a Cameo Role in a Play

Rosena Campana as Cassie in "Rumors" - Loyalsock Township High School

Devon Miller as Shopping Cart Chaser in "Leaving Iowa" - Montoursville Area High School

Janna Seyler for as Mother in "Flowers for Algernon" - Williamsport Area High School

Maggie Stroop as multiple roles in "Leaving Iowa" - Montoursville Area High School

Brandon Tibbles as Org in "The Three Fairy Godmothers" - Midd-West High School

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play

Rita Auker as Mary Hatch in "It’s A Wonderful Life" - Selinsgrove Area High School

Olivia Harvey in "Trap" - South Williamsport Area High School

Kaitlyn Meule as Irene in "Radium Girls" - Warrior Run High School

Emma Mitcheltree in "Trap" - South Williamsport Area High School

Emma Podobinski as Kathryn in "Radium Girls" - Warrior Run High School

Anna Wiest as Omaha in "Second Samuel" - Shikellamy Area High School

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play

Jaydon Cottage as Dr. Sanderson in "Harvey" - Milton High School

Chris Emery as Tom in "Radium Girls" - Warrior Run High School

Logan Garrett as Cmdr. Brooke in "The Uninvited" - Jersey Shore Area High School

Zackary Keller as Leonard in "Rumors" - Loyalsock Township High School

Connor Smith as Rickenoch Baynor in "Trap" - South Williamsport Area High School

MacRay VanKirk as Frisky in "Second Samuel" - Shikellamy Area High School

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Kevin Anderson as Dad in "Leaving Iowa" - Montoursville Area High School

Adam Fox as Roddy Fitzgerald in "The Uninvited" - Jersey Shore Area High School

Spencer Mabus as Elwood Dowd in "Harvey" - Milton Area High School

Adam Mutschler as Roeder in "Radium Girls" - Warrior Run High School

Quahme Powell as Charlie Gordon in "Flowers for Algernon" - Williamsport Area High School

Jacob Rousu as George Bailey in "It’s A Wonderful Life" - Selinsgrove Area High School

Caleb Wertz as B-Flat in "Second Samuel" - Shikellamy Area High School

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Meredith Gardner as Grace in "Radium Girls" - Warrior Run High School

Ashley Loss as Sister in "Leaving Iowa" - Montoursville Area High School

Amber Fry as Naja in "Anonymous" - Muncy Junior-Senior High School

Rachel Kern as Veta Simmons in "Harvey" - Milton High School

Makenzie Shimko as Chris in "Rumors" - Loyalsock Township High School

Aleah Stahlnecker as Grace in "Radium Girls" - Hughesville Junior-Senior High School

Autumn Zeigler as Hoplandria in "The Three Fairy Godmothers" - Midd-West High School

Best Ensemble Work in a Play

"Rumors," Loyalsock Township High School

"Leaving Iowa," Montoursville Area High School

"Anonymous," Muncy Junior-Senior High School

"Second Samuel," Shikellamy Area High School

"Radium Girls," Warrior Run High School

"Flowers for Algernon," Williamsport Area High School

Best Small-Cast Play

"Radium Girls," Hughesville Junior-Senior High School

"The Uninvited," Jersey Shore Area High School

"Rumors," Loyalsock Township High School

"The Three Fairy Godmothers," Midd-West High School

"Harvey," Milton Area High School

"Leaving Iowa," Montoursville Area High School

Best Large-Cast Play

"Anonymous," Muncy Junior-Senior High School

"It’s a Wonderful Life," Selinsgrove Area High School

"Second Samuel," Shikellamy High School

"Trap," South Williamsport Area High School

"Radium Girls," Warrior Run High School

"Flowers for Algernon," Williamsport Area High School

Finalists for the Andree P. Phillips Leadership in the Arts Award

Amber Fry, Muncy Junior-Senior High School

Meredith Gardner, Warrior Run High School

Theresa Gill, Central Columbia High School

Cecelia Huntington, Benton Area High School

Ashley Loss, Montoursville Area High School

Faith Mihalick, Muncy Junior-Senior High School

Julia Priestman, Central Columbia High School

Hannah Rankey, Loyalsock Township High School

Makenzie Shimko, Loyalsock Township High School

Olivia Zeisloft, Central Columbia High School

“We are thrilled to continue honoring the music, drama, and theatre programs through the Ray of Light Awards,” said Sponhouse. “Thank you to the teachers, the staff, the students, the parents, and volunteers who make these productions possible. Thank you to our local school administrators who continue to see the immense impact and value these programs bring to the students and to their communities. We look forward to seeing the arts come back bigger and stronger than ever when it is safe to in the coming year.”