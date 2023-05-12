Harrisburg, Pa. — A recent rally in support of afterschool programs in Pennsylvania shows the potential benefits of the programs — and their limited resources.

According to the Center for Schools and Communities, for every youth enrolled in an afterschool program in Pennsylvania, four more kids are waitlisted. There is a demand for afterschool programs, and research suggests that they decrease dropout rates, teen pregnancies, substance use, and crime while improving school attendance, grades, and skill development.

To show their support for afterschool programs, students, legislators, advocates, and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis gathered on the capitol steps for the 2023 Afterschool Advocacy Day Rally on May 3.

Much of the rally focused on supporting House Bill 795, which would allocate $70 million in state funding to afterschool programs.

Lt. Gov. Davis reminded the group that he attended an afterschool program himself and delivered an uplifting message to the gathered students, saying, "The next governor or lieutenant governor could be standing with us right now… Whether it's making sure we create a workforce that can empower us into the future or making sure we can reduce violence in our communities, funding afterschool programs is a step in the right direction."

The gathering was a refreshing instance of bipartisanship, with officials from all parts of the political spectrum speaking in favor of afterschool programs.

Sen. Mike Regan related afterschool programming to his experience in law enforcement. According to Sen. Regan, the hours after school can be a dangerous time for kids. Afterschool programs can help to keep them from creating or encountering trouble. This sentiment was shared by Sean Jackson, a student at Braddock Hills High School, who said that afterschool programs give students "a safe space away from the violence in the world."

Rep. Doyle Heffley encouraged all legislators to visit afterschool programs within their districts to understand how they operate and the ways in which they benefit their communities. "These programs provide a return on investment for these children," Rep. Heffley added.

Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler addressed the schoolchildren in attendance, saying, "We want to make sure... that we are doing absolutely everything we can as adults to support you all, because long after we are gone, it's going to be you folks who are running this place."

Afterschool Advocacy Day is organized by the Pennsylvania State Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN), in partnership with Pennsylvania School-Age Child Care Alliance (PENN SACCA), the Pittsburgh Learning Collaborative, Pennsylvania Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs, Pennsylvania State Alliance of YMCAs, Allegheny Partners for Out-of-School Time (APOST), and Sunrise of Philadelphia, Inc.

