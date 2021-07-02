Harrisburg, Pa. -- "In the name of transparency," the Pennsylvania Department of Education posted a spreadsheet showing education funding allocations in the state budget for each school district on Wednesday.

The latest approved budget includes the largest state funding increase for public schools in Pennsylvania history, with a $416 million increase and the new Level Up initiative, which will distribute an additional $100 million to the 100 lowest-wealth school districts.

The latest budget includes the following investments:

$200 million increase in the Fair Funding Formula

$100 million to support underfunded school districts through the new Level Up initiative

$50 million in special education funding

$30 million for early education

$20 million for Ready to Learn

$11 million for preschool Early Intervention

$5 million for community colleges

According to Secretary Noe Ortega, “The state budget invests in the places we know resources are needed the most - to help our school communities mitigate learning gaps, break down barriers, build equitable learning environments, and move forward stronger and together.”

“This budget - combined with federal funding - creates opportunities to invite our entire educational ecosystem to the table to collaboratively and inclusively problem solve, address disparities, and develop solutions that will serve our students, our future,” he said.

Visit education.pa.gov/budget to access the chart of allocations.



