Students struggled with learning loss amid school closures and online learning during the pandemic, according to 2020-2021 testing data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Each year, Pennsylvania student grades 3 through 8 are assessed in English Language Arts and Mathematics, while every student in grades 4 and 8 is assessed in science.

This chart notes the drop in the percentage of students statewide scoring proficient or advanced in three subjects:

2019 2021 English learning arts and literature 60.9% 55% Mathematics and algebra 42.4% 37.3% Science and biology 68% 63.7%

Participation in assessment exams in 2021 dropped from the typical 97% to only 71%. Department of Education officials say the data is somewhat skewed because more students were out of school for quarantine or other reasons. Students were not tested in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Historically, standardized assessment results have been an important part of understanding school performance and our work to close achievement and opportunity gaps,” Sherri Smith, PDE deputy secretary for elementary and secondary education, said in a release last week.

“But this year’s results are anything but standard,” Smith said. “We recognize that the global COVID-19 pandemic brought tremendous challenges to the school year, impacting students, teachers and staff alike, as we worked to protect the public health and safety of everyone in our classrooms. As Pennsylvania reports this federally required data, it urges caution in interpreting results given the unique learning conditions over the past few years.”

The results of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessments, Keystone Exams, and the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessments were made available nearly three months after the PDE typically releases the data.

The state canceled assessment tests for the 2019-2020 school year.



