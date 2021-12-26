Archaeologists discovered a well-preserved dinosaur embryo inside a fossilized egg in Southern China. It sure sounds like the beginning of a Jurassic Park screenplay, but no live dinosaurs have been created...so far, at least.

The egg, which was unearthed in the city of Ganzhou, Southeastern China, was found in the year 2000. The fossil was put into storage and was recently rediscovered during construction on a Natural History Museum, prompting a reexamination of the fossil.

The embryo discovered, now named “Baby Yingliang,” is eerily similar in comparison to a bird and is that of a bird-like oviraptorosaurs. The comparisons come from the positioning of the embryo. It appears to be “tucked” into an optimal position preparing for hatching which can be seen here.

The embryo is that of the therapod group, which means “beast foot.” Birds are thought to be descendants from a lineage of small therapods.

The egg is estimated to have been laid between 72 million and 66 million years ago. Research teams said this was the first dinosaur egg to be found in the pre-hatching position.

The embryo, measured from snout to tail, is 11 inches in length, but is curled enough to fit into its 6.7 inch egg.

"This skeleton is not only complete from the tip of the snout to the end of its tail; it is curled in a life pose within its egg as if the animal died just yesterday," said study co-researcher Darla Zelenitsky, an assistant professor of paleontology at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. "This study strengthens our understanding of the close evolutionary relationship between dinosaurs and birds."