Williamsport, Pa. — Penn College has arranged an overnight summer program for for girls entering grades 9 to 12 to give them a taste of manufacturing work.

The program will give girls hands-on experience with engineering design, plastics engineering, machining, automated manufacturing, and welding engineering technology.

As an added bonus, students who complete the program and eventually enroll at Penn College will be eligible to receive $1,000 off of their tuition per year.

The program, called Thingamajig Tinker-Belles, is scheduled for July 16 through 20. Registration is currently open. There is a $400 fee to join. The fee covers all activities, meals, and on-campus housing.

“Modern manufacturing is more brain than brawn,” said Kathy D. Chesmel, assistant dean of materials science & engineering technologies. “High-tech skills are in demand to shrink the skills gap that could eclipse 2 million unfilled jobs by the end of the decade. Manufacturing offers a wealth of rewarding opportunities that women aren’t taking advantage of.”

The Tinker-Belles outreach program is sponsored by Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the charitable arm of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International. The Foundation provided $2,500 in support of the pre-college program.

“It’s common for our students graduating with a manufacturing-related associate or bachelor’s degree to have multiple job offers before commencement,” Chesmel said. “Their technical skills set them apart in the eyes of employers. We want more women to enjoy such opportunities. Introducing girls to manufacturing’s career possibilities through this pre-college program is an important step in doing that.”

During Thingamajig Tinker-Belles, college faculty will lead workshops in the school’s state-of-the-art labs. Sessions will be complemented by guest speakers and tours of regional manufacturers, including West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

To request more information about Thingamajig Tinker-Belles, email precollegeprograms@pct.edu. To learn about other pre-college programs, visit www.pct.edu/pre-college-programs.

