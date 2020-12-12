Williamsport, Pa. – PPL Electric Utilities has donated $8,000 to the Penn College NOW dual enrollment program at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. The donation is being made through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC).

Penn College NOW enables academically qualified high school and career technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. Last year, 1,700 students earned more than 6,800 credits valued at more than $3.8 million through Penn College NOW.

“PPL is a longtime supporter of hands-on technology education, and this most recent gift continues to exemplify that commitment,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations for Penn College. “We thank PPL for the generous support to help deliver a program that engages high school students in education that leads to viable and successful careers in a variety of industries.”

“PPL is pleased to once again partner with Penn College through this EITC gift,” said Tracie Witter, regional affairs director. “PPL seeks to enhance the communities we serve and provide unique opportunities that help improve the lives within these communities. EITC gifts enable PPL to support educational benefits offered by programs such as Penn College NOW.”

The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under the EITC program administered by the state Department of Community & Economic Development. PPL has been a Penn College EITC partner since 2012 and has provided financial support to the college or its predecessor institution, Williamsport Area Community College, since 1985.

To make an EITC gift to Penn College, email corporate@pct.edu.