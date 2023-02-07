Williamsport, Pa. — A grant sum of $10,000 will go toward educational programming for area students.

The PPL grant will support a high school-level environmental education program in South Williamsport. The program, taking place at the Waterdale Environmental Center, is offered through a joint effort between Lycoming College's Clean Water Institute and Williamsport Municipal Water Authority.

The Environmental Center is located in the beautiful valley of the Mosquito Creek Watershed near the WMWA Filtration Plant. It provides a venue for community education and outreach programs that emphasize good stewardship and protection of natural resources, especially public water supply sources.

PPL Electric Utilities created a sustaining grant for the development of a curriculum for high school students at the Environmental Center in 2018. This year's EITC funds will help to implement the curriculum through the purchase of equipment, instruments, and educational signage.

EITC is a state tax credit program that encourages businesses to donate to qualifying educational initiatives.

New equipment will include dissection microscopes; a rechargeable SMART water testing kit; a portable flow meter to measure stream flow velocity; mini stream tables for erosion demonstrations, drainage, delta formation, and other processes; binoculars; and water quality saddle bags for the transport of samples back to the classroom.

“This EITC contribution provides the ability for expansion of hands-on materials to engage outreach programming for K-12 students,” said Mel Zimmerman, Ph.D., CWI founder and professor emeritus. “We are incredibly appreciative of PPL’s contribution supporting Waterdale Environmental Education Center programming, which will further our initiatives for an individualized and interactive environment.”

“Lycoming College is dedicated to science, technology, engineering, and math through its strong curriculum in these fields,” said Tracie Witter, Regional Affairs Director at PPL. “It is using PPL Foundation EITC funds to purchase equipment used by their students to teach high school age students at Waterdale. PPL is proud to support a program which allows college students to share their expertise in ecology and the young adults to learn directly from them in a hands-on manner. Empowering our communities in this way is at the heart of what the PPL Foundation does.”

