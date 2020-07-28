Allentown, Pa. -- Demonstrating PPL Electric's commitment to supporting local communities, the PPL Foundation has awarded grants to two local organizations helping to support early childhood education. The two organizations are the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania based in Wilkes-Barre and the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport.

The grants are part of PPL's Cover to Cover Initiative to improve child literacy. Each year, the Foundation distributes grant funding after a competitive application and review process. Family Service Association NEPA and the James V. Brown Library have each received $2,500 as part of this year's awards.

The James V. Brown Library intends to use the funding for the Summer Learning 2020 program.

Family Service NEPA will use the grant funding for ParentChild+, a home-based early learning school readiness program for parents and toddlers or preschoolers.

Ms. Jessica Ives, Director of Case Management and Community Programs for FSA NEPA, added, “This very beneficial program could not exist without the support of the United Way of Wyoming Valley and generous foundations like the PPL Foundation.”

Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, said, “FSA is very appreciative of the funding for the ParentChild+ Program.”

Ms. McGowan added that the funds will be used to, for example, support the early education of a bilingual child in Hazleton, helping them to achieve their full potential and reach reading and math milestones by the third grade.