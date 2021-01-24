Allentown, Pa. – On January 21, the PPL Foundation announced the launch of the Powering the Brighter Future scholarship program to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion and attract more women and minorities to careers that will shape the future of energy.

The program aims to award $1 million in scholarships over the next ten years to qualifying individuals pursuing careers in engineering, information technology, tech, and trade roles.

“As PPL works to advance a more sustainable energy future for all customers, we believe it’s important that the people fueling that innovation, driving change, creating new customer programs and building tomorrow’s energy infrastructure reflect the diversity of those we serve,” said Ryan Hill, president of the PPL Foundation. “Toward that end, PPL Foundation’s new Powering a Brighter Future program is designed to foster greater diversity in key fields and to expand access to high-quality education that offers opportunities for a better life for students in our communities.”

While diversity and inclusion have always been key considerations in the choices PPL Foundation makes when investing in local communities, the foundation announced in June that it would expand its mission and add a new focus area that directly supports racial justice and equity initiatives. It made diversity, equity and inclusion one of its key focus areas moving forward and provided $100,000 in initial contributions to organizations focused on confronting racism and injustice. This scholarship program is another step in addressing the new focus area.

The scholarship program will allow non-traditional students, such as adult learners and those in need of funding in later years of their educational career, to apply for scholarships.

The new program will award $100,000 in scholarships annually. This includes:

15 Power Scholars awards to minority and female students pursuing degrees in engineering and information technology. The $5,000 awards are available to students entering any year of full-time, post-secondary education at a college or university.

10 Powerful Tech and Trade awards of $2,500 each to minority and female students entering any year of a full-time, post-secondary career training at a community college or technical school in PPL’s Pennsylvania service territory.

To learn more about the scholarship programs and how to apply, please click here.