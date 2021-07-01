Allentown, Pa. - PPL Foundation awarded the 2021 recipients of its annual Powering a Brighter Future scholarship program, which will provide financial awards to 21 outstanding students from communities throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania.

The foundations scholarship awards total $90,000.

“As PPL looks to the future, we understand the important role engineers, information technology and trade professionals will play in advancing so many different aspects of life for the benefit of humanity. This includes reshaping how the world produces, delivers, uses and thinks about energy,” said Lissette Santana, chief operating officer of the PPL Foundation.

“With this in mind, PPL Foundation is pleased to support the academic pursuits of the next generation of leaders in these fields," Santana continued.

With a focus on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM careers, the program awarded 10 Power Scholars and four Powerful Tech and Trade scholarships to minority and female students.

Two additional tech and trade scholarships were awarded.

2021 Powering a Brighter Future Scholarship Recipients:

Power Scholars

Taran Anantasagar, Breinigsville

Katie Blyler, Lykens

Sophie Chen, Elkins Park

Katie Cowart, Kennett Square

Purva Gupta, Allentown

Mohammad Kafya, Bensalem

Denise Kaur, Easton

Rachel King, Manheim

Claudia Leu, Harveys Lake

Ankhitha Manjunatha, Breinigsville

Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport

Katherine Marakovits, Bethlehem

Samantha Pearson, Downingtown

Mustapha Salau, Breinigsville

Omar Sharaf, East Stroudsburg

Powerful Tech and Trade

Christie Baldwin, New Milford

Daniel Cler, Coatesville

Ellissa Kunkel, Kempton

John Meridionale, Frackville

Cassidy Payton, Williamsport

Mikayla Regan, Manheim

Scholarships will be available each year to qualifying students enrolled in trade and degree programs. Applications are accepted from January 25 to March 1 every year.