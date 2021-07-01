Allentown, Pa. - PPL Foundation awarded the 2021 recipients of its annual Powering a Brighter Future scholarship program, which will provide financial awards to 21 outstanding students from communities throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania.
The foundations scholarship awards total $90,000.
“As PPL looks to the future, we understand the important role engineers, information technology and trade professionals will play in advancing so many different aspects of life for the benefit of humanity. This includes reshaping how the world produces, delivers, uses and thinks about energy,” said Lissette Santana, chief operating officer of the PPL Foundation.
“With this in mind, PPL Foundation is pleased to support the academic pursuits of the next generation of leaders in these fields," Santana continued.
With a focus on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM careers, the program awarded 10 Power Scholars and four Powerful Tech and Trade scholarships to minority and female students.
Two additional tech and trade scholarships were awarded.
2021 Powering a Brighter Future Scholarship Recipients:
Power Scholars
Taran Anantasagar, Breinigsville
Katie Blyler, Lykens
Sophie Chen, Elkins Park
Katie Cowart, Kennett Square
Purva Gupta, Allentown
Mohammad Kafya, Bensalem
Denise Kaur, Easton
Rachel King, Manheim
Claudia Leu, Harveys Lake
Ankhitha Manjunatha, Breinigsville
Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport
Katherine Marakovits, Bethlehem
Samantha Pearson, Downingtown
Mustapha Salau, Breinigsville
Omar Sharaf, East Stroudsburg
Powerful Tech and Trade
Christie Baldwin, New Milford
Daniel Cler, Coatesville
Ellissa Kunkel, Kempton
John Meridionale, Frackville
Cassidy Payton, Williamsport
Mikayla Regan, Manheim
Scholarships will be available each year to qualifying students enrolled in trade and degree programs. Applications are accepted from January 25 to March 1 every year.