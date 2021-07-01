ppl brighter future scholarship

Allentown, Pa. - PPL Foundation awarded the 2021 recipients of its annual Powering a Brighter Future scholarship program, which will provide financial awards to 21 outstanding students from communities throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania.

The foundations scholarship awards total $90,000.

“As PPL looks to the future, we understand the important role engineers, information technology and trade professionals will play in advancing so many different aspects of life for the benefit of humanity. This includes reshaping how the world produces, delivers, uses and thinks about energy,” said Lissette Santana, chief operating officer of the PPL Foundation.

“With this in mind, PPL Foundation is pleased to support the academic pursuits of the next generation of leaders in these fields," Santana continued.

With a focus on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM careers, the program awarded 10 Power Scholars and four Powerful Tech and Trade scholarships to minority and female students.

Two additional tech and trade scholarships were awarded.

2021 Powering a Brighter Future Scholarship Recipients:

Power Scholars

  • Taran Anantasagar, Breinigsville

  • Katie Blyler, Lykens

  • Sophie Chen, Elkins Park

  • Katie Cowart, Kennett Square

  • Purva Gupta, Allentown

  • Mohammad Kafya, Bensalem

  • Denise Kaur, Easton

  • Rachel King, Manheim

  • Claudia Leu, Harveys Lake

  • Ankhitha Manjunatha, Breinigsville

  • Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport

  • Katherine Marakovits, Bethlehem

  • Samantha Pearson, Downingtown

  • Mustapha Salau, Breinigsville

  • Omar Sharaf, East Stroudsburg

Powerful Tech and Trade

  • Christie Baldwin, New Milford

  • Daniel Cler, Coatesville

  • Ellissa Kunkel, Kempton

  • John Meridionale, Frackville

  • Cassidy Payton, Williamsport

  • Mikayla Regan, Manheim

Scholarships will be available each year to qualifying students enrolled in trade and degree programs. Applications are accepted from January 25 to March 1 every year.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.