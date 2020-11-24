Allentown, Pa. – Through Pennsylvania's Education Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC), PPL Electric Utilities has contributed $750,000 to over 100 different organizations that work to improve education, including early childhood programs.

“At PPL, we believe that building a strong foundation is critical to the success of today’s students,” said Steve Breininger, vice president of Finance and Regulatory Affairs/controller for PPL Electric Utilities. “We’re fortunate to be able to participate in the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Education Improvement Tax Credit program, which gives companies an opportunity to support equitable and engaging high-quality programs to improve educational outcomes for children.”

Among the recipients of PPL Electric Utilities' contributions, at least 90 nonprofit education improvement organizations received $550,000 in grants in 2020. These include programs focused on science, career exploration, performing arts, reading and math enrichment, and teacher training. This year’s grants also included funding to assist in the transition to virtual educational experiences and remote learning. Additionally, PPL gave a combined $200,000 to about a dozen pre-K scholarship organizations under the special tax credit program.

Through the EITC program, the state encourages businesses to contribute to pre-K programs and educational improvement organizations to expand educational opportunities for students. Since the program began in 2001, PPL has contributed more than $15 million toward education in the state. The recipients must be qualified by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

PPL accepts applications for EITC grants annually from June 1 to July 15. Interested Education Improvement Organizations and pre-K scholarship organizations can apply online at pplcares.com.