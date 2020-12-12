Lock Haven, Pa. – PPL’s Cover to Cover program recently paid a visit to the Lock Haven YMCA Susquehanna Ave Childcare site with free books for Pre-K students. Cover to Cover started in 2016 to provide elementary school students with books to help them maintain their reading skills over the summer.

Though the program is usually aimed towards elementary school students, the COVID-19 pandemic shifted book distribution to Pre-K facilities this year.

WVIA public television assisted remotely with students learning about various animal habitats, completing an activity, and receiving a visit from Clifford the Big Red Dog, part of the WVIA programming lineup. To date, the PPL Cover to Cover program has reached about 8,500 students and distributed 33,000 books in over 25 schools in its service area in central and eastern Pennsylvania.