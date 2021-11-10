Middle and high school teachers throughout Pennsylvania are leading the way in STEM education. A number of teachers in northcentral Pa. are among the grant recipients.

Schools are developing projects in agritechnology, hands-on robotics and coding, renewable energy development and digital literacy. Their work is made possible through funding from the PPL Foundation’s Empowering Educators grants, which support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities.

Fifty teachers throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania were selected as recipients of 2021 Empowering Educators grants from the PPL Foundation. Each teacher receives a grant of $1,000 to spend on equipment and materials for projects.

“The PPL Foundation is proud to support the efforts and creativity of teachers who are helping their students experience the real-world value of science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on learning opportunities,” said Lissette Santana, chief operating officer of the PPL Foundation. “This class of Empowering Educators grant recipients really highlights the innovation sparking to life in classrooms throughout our communities.”

Since the grant program’s inception in 2003, PPL, and now The PPL Foundation, have awarded more than $300,000 to 265 teachers.

For a complete list of 2021 grant recipients, please visit www.pplempoweringeducators.com. Examples of the winning projects in norhtcentral Pa. include:

David Sunderland, Mifflinburg Area High School, Mifflinburg , for a program to encourage more girls to explore and get excited about STEM subjects.

Stephanie Beadle, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville , for a renewable energy awareness project that will provide students opportunities for hands-on learning about ecology and sustainability. Projects include assembling wind turbines, witnessing the conversion of ethanol to electrical energy and generating electricity by combining hot and cold waters.

Jason Reed, Warrior Run High School, Turbotville, for support of the school’s engineering elective class that focuses on better preparing students for a future in engineering

Kerri Kime, Lycoming Career and Technology Center, Hughesville, for a project teaching high school students how to implement math, science and technology into developmentally appropriate lessons to pre-k-aged children

Kristen Brazon-Petrick, Mount Carmel Area Elementary School, Mount Carmel, for development of a makerspace to provide students the opportunity to create, invent, tinker, explore, and discover using a variety of tools and materials.

Victoria Kozlek, Hazleton Elementary/Middle School, Hazleton, for a collaborative project in which students will animate scenes from literature, learning problem solving, coding, computational thinking and design skills.

Manda Mosier, Robb Elementary, Lock Haven, for a project to introduce students to STEM concepts through Lego Kits.

Wyatt Smith, Millville Jr./Sr. High School, Millville, for resources to extend the school’s STEM course and projects to include 7th and 8th grade students.

Nicole Sassaman, Selinsgrove Area High School, Selinsgrove, for equipment to create hands-on activities to bring to life lessons on physics, chemistry and ecology.

Marlo Coffinberger, Nescopeck Elementary, Berwick, for STEM activity kits that will engage students in collaboration, problem solving, experimentation, innovation, discovery and communication, encouraging technology use, adaptation and knowledge application.