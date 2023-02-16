Lewisburg, Pa. — Two well-known political figures are coming to Bucknell University as part of their talk-series, "The State of American Democracy."

Former governor and author John Kasich will debate CNN political commentator David Axelrod on Tuesday, Feb. 28, moderated by University President John Bravman.

The discussion will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. In addition to being open to ticket holding members of the public, the discussion will be aired at several different times on WVIA-TV.

John Kasich is the former governor of Ohio, author, and former member of Congress. He also ran for president during the 2016 Republican primary. David Axelrod is a political commentator on CNN, podcast host, political writer, and the former chief strategist and senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Current Bucknell students and employees may receive up to two free tickets at any Campus Box Office location or online between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, a day prior to the event. A valid Bucknell University ID is required to receive advance tickets. Use of multiple Bucknell IDs to pick up additional sets of tickets is prohibited.

Tickets not claimed by Bucknell students or employees will be available to the public at the Weis Center box office starting at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets depending on availability.

An American Sign Language interpreter will be signing at the event. Attendees who need this service should contact sebright@bucknell.edu to reserve a seat where the interpreter is visible.

Questions regarding this event may be directed to the Division of Communications at (570) 577-3260 or theforum@bucknell.edu.

The event will be broadcast on WVIA-TV at the following dates and times:

Monday, March 20, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 24, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2 p.m.

“We restored The Bucknell Forum this year to underscore the University’s long-held commitment to welcoming many voices and ideas,” Bravman says. “This event, in particular, showcases that commitment, featuring two prominent and respected political figures from the nation’s most powerful political parties to offer potentially contrasting views on the state of American democracy.”

More about John Kasich

As the 69th Governor of Ohio from 2011 to 2019, Kasich restored Ohio’s fiscal stability, diversifying the state’s economy with more than 500,000 new private-sector jobs, expanding health care coverage for low-income Ohioans, protecting vulnerable residents, and championing a number of reforms to protect the environment.

When he served in Congress from 1982 to 2000, Kasich was chairman of the House Budget Committee and worked across party lines to pass the first federally balanced budget since 1969. This is especially notable because it hasn't been repeated since he left Congress.

Kasich also served for 18 years on the House Armed Services Committee, where he played a significant role in the national security efforts that helped end the Cold War.

Kasich is the author of four New York Times bestsellers: Courage is Contagious; Stand for Something: The Battle for America’s Soul; Every Other Monday; and Two Paths: America Divided or United, which reflects on his 2016 presidential run and hopes for America’s future. His latest book, It’s Up To Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change, was released in 2019.

More about David Axelrod

Axelrod is a preeminent American political strategist and commentator who is best known for being the chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns. After Obama’s election, Axelrod was appointed as senior adviser to the president. He left the position in early 2011 and became the senior strategist for Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012.

Axelrod currently serves as the founding director of the University of Chicago's non-partisan Institute of Politics and as a senior political commentator for CNN. He is the host of The Axe Files, a top-rated podcast featuring in-depth conversations with public figures across the political spectrum. A televised version of the show airs monthly on CNN.

A former political writer for the Chicago Tribune, Axelrod produced media strategy and advertising for 150 campaigns across the U.S., culminating in President Obama’s historic elections. Axelrod is also the author of The New York Times bestselling memoir Believer: My Forty Years in Politics.

About the Bucknell Forum

Kasich and Axelrod represent the third and fourth nationally renowned speakers participating in this year’s Bucknell Forum — a speaker series that since 2007 has featured national leaders, scholars, and commentators who have examined various issues from multidisciplinary and diverse viewpoints.

Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, kicked off the academic year on September 13 by attending via Zoom. Jake Tapper, lead Washington anchor for CNN, spoke at the forum on November 30.

The final speaker of the academic year will be Barbara F. Walter ’86, a leading scholar of civil wars and the author of New York Times bestseller How Civil Wars Start (and How to Stop Them), who will speak on Tuesday, April 4 in Trout Auditorium.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.