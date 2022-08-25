Pittsburgh, Pa.— The University of Pittsburgh will distribute $7.5 million to more than 20,000 in-state students on all five campuses, the university announced today.

These funds represent 100% of Pitt’s one-time state allocation of COVID-19 relief money that was recently granted by Governor Tom Wolf’s office.

Pitt estimates in-state undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled at least half-time will receive grants of approximately $350. The final dollar amount will be determined based on in-state student enrollment numbers following the end of the drop/add period for the fall term, which concludes on Sept. 9.

“We remain grateful for the support of the legislature and Governor Wolf for preserving both the University’s longstanding partnership with the commonwealth and the in-state tuition rate that our partnership supports. This is a powerful benefit—and a lifechanging one—for Pitt students and families throughout Pennsylvania,” said David Brown, Vice Chancellor of Government Relations and Advocacy.

In late September, eligible in-state students will receive an email informing them when the grant amount has posted to their account in PittPAY, the University’s online student billing and payment system.

The money will be refunded directly to the bank account students have designated on the eRefunds tab. Students are reminded to confirm they have designated an active and valid bank account.

Additionally, Pitt also received $167,000 in state funding to support rural education outreach.

This funding will be distributed to the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford to deliver educational services to the most rural populations in Pennsylvania. Through this program Pitt-Bradford will support the region’s special post-secondary training and business needs.

