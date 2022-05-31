Harrisburg, Pa. — Scammers are taking advantage of a pause in student loan repayments to get sensitive information from borrowers, officials warn.

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is cautioning student loan borrowers to be wary of a new wave of student aid scams.

Many of these scams are attempting to take advantage of the confusion surrounding the repayment pause extension on federal student loans, now extended to Aug. 31. This is the sixth extension of the federal student loan repayment pause over the last two years. Recent reports about potential broad-based federal loan forgiveness and other changes to student loan programs are also creating opportunities for scammers to target student loan borrowers.

One of the recent scams attempts to convince borrowers that there are new student loan rules in place that require immediate action. Scammers typically promise unrealistic amounts of loan forgiveness, offer shortcuts to loan forgiveness, or try to get a borrower’s Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID or other personal information and then rush them into paying immediately. Many times, scammers will falsely use the U.S. Department of Education’s name and seal to give it legitimacy.

PHEAA advises borrowers not to pay upfront fees for free programs or services, or feel pressured to make quick decisions. Borrowers should never share personal information and maintain contact with their loan servicer as part of keeping track of their own loans.

For more information, click here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.