Annville -- A cooperative effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the National Guard Bureau, in consultation with the state Department of Education, will open the Keystone State Challenge Academy (KSCA) this summer. Applications are now open for the Academy.

KSCA is intended to be a high-energy, positive learning environment for at-risk teens to further their educations and set a path to a brighter, more promising future. As expected from an institution run by the National Guard and DMVA, the Academy will feature a structured and disciplined residential program built on a military-based training model.

The Academy's mission is to intervene in the lives of 16 to 18-year-olds who have dropped out of high school. Academy organizers hope that providing an educational experience outside of a traditional school setting will interest, excite, and engage students and renew opportunities for success in work or further education.

The Academy is planned to officially open on July 16, 2022, with applications open now for new students. The residential facility is located at Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville. There is no tuition fee and students are not required to perform military service in exchange for their attendance at the Academy. Meals, housing, uniforms, and school supplies will be provided at no cost.

Attendees will undergo a 22-week residential course where they may work towards obtaining a GED or high school credits, learn life and job skills, improve self-discipline, practice teamwork, and perform acts of service to the community. Following this, there is a year-long post-residential phase in which students are expected to transition into full-time employment, return to high school, or continue to college or a trade school. During the post-residential year, cadets will be guided by a mentor of their choosing in cooperation with Academy staff.

For more information or to apply, please click here.