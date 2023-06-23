Harrisburg, Pa. — People from around the world will now have the opportunity to visit the state's historical sites and museums.

The "visits" are made possible through an educational video series organized by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).

The videos can be found on the PA History 2 Go webpage. They consist of tours of museums on the Pennsylvania Trails of History and can be used as standalone resources or as complements to in-person visits to featured locations. Currently, the videos cover 23 state-owned sites and museums.

The Pennsylvania Trails of History consists of museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four theme-based “trails.” These trails are: Military History, Industrial Heritage, Historic Homes, and Rural Farm & Village.

The PA History 2 Go initiative received $246,500 in federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Although summer months often mark a break from formal education, PHMC recognizes the importance of providing students with enriching resources that keep their passion for learning alive year-round. PA History 2 Go was created as an easily accessible educational tool, allowing students to embark on a journey through Pennsylvania's history from the comfort of their homes.

Over the past few years, PHMC has curated this series that captures the essence of Pennsylvania's state-owned historic sites and museums. Each video explores a particular site or facet of Pennsylvania history, including architectural wonders, historical narratives, and artistic treasures that have shaped Pennsylvania's unique identity. This virtual exploration serves as a springboard for further learning and discovery.

In addition to the videos already produced and hosted online at www.phmc.pa.gov, the initiative has secured PHMC with the necessary equipment and software to produce new videos that can be shared continuously.

"We are excited to introduce PA History 2 Go as an exceptional educational resource for students," said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.

"By providing an engaging online experience, we aim to inspire residents to delve into the fascinating stories of our state's past. We also hope that PA History 2 Go sparks their curiosity and encourages them to plan future visits to our Trails of History sites, where they and their families can further explore and connect with Pennsylvania's vibrant history."

