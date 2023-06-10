Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania's government has launched a website for military service members who are leaving active duty to return to civilian life.

The new website, "Welcome Home PA," includes information about employment, licensing, education, obtaining military paperwork, veteran crisis resources, and other resources.

The website is available to access at pa.gov/welcome-back-veterans.

“When our veterans return home, the Welcome Home PA site will provide them with key resources and information to assist in their transition back home. Military experience is valuable experience, and whether our veterans are pursuing a career in the private sector, furthering their education, or transitioning to retirement, the Commonwealth will have their back. Under the leadership of Adjutant General Mark Schindler, my Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will continue to expand services for veterans – and make sure we care for each and every veteran, as they have served to protect our families and our freedom,” explained Governor Josh Shapiro.

Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA, adds: “Service members have a lot to think about when discharging from active duty. The transition to civilian life may not always be smooth, but this new resource will help reduce their stress and meet their post-military goals.”

The Welcome Home PA site includes information on employment opportunities with the Commonwealth and in the private sector, furthering military careers with the Pennsylvania National Guard, guidance on how to use GI Bill benefits to attend post-secondary schooling or begin in an apprenticeship, and more.

The DMVA also encourages returning service members to visit the PA Veterans Registry and PA VETConnect, which helps to connect veterans and their families with programs and services available to them after their service. Veterans can also access the PA Veterans Guide – an extensive resource offering information on veterans’ benefits, housing, information for veterans with disabilities, and more. There is also a "Military Occupational Crosswalk" that can help veterans and service members translate their work experience into civilian licenses and job opportunities.

