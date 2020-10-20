Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) was awarded $246,500 in federal funding from the Institute for Museum and Library Services to design, produce, and deliver new digital learning resources to support those who cannot go to museums in person due to COVID-19 related concerns.

Through the "Pennsylvania History to Go" initiative, PHMC will produce virtual tours of museums throughout Pennsylvania and establish infrastructure to produce live digital programming.

The virtual tours will be distributed to underserved audiences. An internal committee will manage production, while an external advisory panel including school educators, library staff, multicultural representatives, agents for people with barriers to access, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs staff, and other partners will coordinate program content, access, and distribution.

“Since the pandemic shut down PHMC sites and museums in March, staff has shifted focus on delivering programs virtually and on making our collections increasingly accessible online to people who can’t visit our sites and museums right now,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery. “These funds will help support that endeavor, creating content that will be useful through the pandemic and beyond.”