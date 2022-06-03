Washington, D.C. — On June 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Education reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to discontinue two practices that were deemed discriminatory against students with disabilities and students whose native language is not English.

Prior to this settlement, students with disabilities were often placed in Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth, and ESL students in disruptive youth programs were not given reasonable assistance for learning English.

The DOJ began investigating the Department of Education following a complaint by the Education Law Center.

It found that the Department of Education was violating Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act by punitively labeling them "destructive," and that the Department was also noncompliant with the Equal Educational Opportunities Act of 1974, which prohibits denying equal educational opportunities based on national origin by failing to make reasonable attempts to overcome students' language barriers.

“Federal law does not allow schools to discipline students because of their disability, or to deprive them of an opportunity to learn English,” summarized U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The settlement agreement includes the following provisions:

New monitoring systems will ensure that: Students are not placed in destructive youth programs based solely on disability Students are not denied equal educational opportunities Students with disabilities who have been transferred to destructive youth programs unfairly will be returned to their normal schools

Investigating complaints about destructive youth programs regarding mistreatment of students

Providing technical assistance to destructive youth programs to improve school climate

Developing new training methods for school district and destructive youth program staff to ensure that students are not placed in the programs for disability-related behavior

Implementing evidence-based interventions to keep students in general education settings whenever possible

Developing new data collection tools and analytics to monitor disproportionate placement of disabled students in disruptive youth programs

Creating corrective action plans when needed

In addition, the Department of Education has implemented measures to ensure that English learner students will receive appropriate language assistance in Alternate Education for Disruptive Youth.

The DOJ monitored the Department of Education until May 31, when it determined that the Department was sufficiently following the conditions of the settlement.

“Pennsylvania has taken substantial steps to ensure that children are not placed in an alternative disciplinary program simply because they have a disability,” concludes U.S. Attorney John Gurganus for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “We congratulate the Commonwealth for implementing numerous changes to improve the education of children with disabilities and provide opportunities to English learners.”

