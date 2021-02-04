Harrisburg, Pa. – On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education launched "PDE Presents..." with Acting Secretary Noe Ortega. The podcast will share information about the mission and outcomes of education in Pennsylvania and the U.S. as a whole.

“PDE Presents provides a platform for our guests to discuss a variety of topics in education with an overarching focus on equity,” Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said. “I am grateful to educators, learners, and other stakeholders across the commonwealth who are willing to participate in this important and necessary conversation.”

In the first episode, Secretary Ortega spoke with Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Superintendent of the Reading School District. Dr. Mumin was awarded the title of Pennsylvania's 2021 Superintendent of the Year and was one of four finalists for the national title. He has over 20 years of experience in education.

New podcast episodes will be uploaded each month on a YouTube playlist. The podcast is tailored for school leaders, educators, and other stakeholders, but anyone is welcome to listen.