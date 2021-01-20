Harrisburg, Pa. – Third grade students across the Commonwealth are invited to show their creative skills this February in celebration of National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM). This year's poster contest theme is "Water: Nature's Drink!"

The American Dental Association emphasizes that the attitudes and habits established at an early age are critical in maintaining good oral health throughout life. By participating in the annual celebration of NCDHM, members of the dental team, parents, teachers, and others can help keep children's smiles beautiful now and for years to come.

Kids who participate in the poster contest will have a chance at winning several different prizes. Three statewide winners will be selected from the entries.

Prizes are:

First Place: $500 for the student; $250 for the student's teacher and school

Second Place: $250

Third Place: $100

The Pennsylvania Dental Association offers classroom resources including a lesson plan with dental health information, classroom activities, and worksheets. The lesson plan kits are distributed electronically. To request a lesson kit or a copy of the contest rules, contact Michelle Berrones at mmb@padental.org. Complimentary NCDHM posters are also available by request.

All entries for the poster contest must be submitted by Friday, March 5. Please mail the entry to: Pennsylvania Dental Association, Attn: NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. PDA will announce the top three winners in early April.