Williamsport, Pa. - Pennsylvania College of Technology has announced their appointment of Wendie L. Snyder, an alumna with 25 years experience in a variety of roles in the health care profession, Director of College Health Services.

Snyder, who began her duties on Aug. 11, comes to Penn College from Geisinger Health System, where she had been an operations manager for outpatient surgery clinics including dental medicine; oral maxillofacial surgery; vascular surgery; and plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery.

She also has served as clinic nurse supervisor for the plastic surgery outpatient clinic at Geisinger and registered nurse manager for the general surgery outpatient clinic at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Snyder has worked as an operating room nurse for Sunbury Community Hospital, York Memorial Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center. She also has experience as a surgical technologist at Geisinger Medical Center, and as an instructor of the surgical technology program for McCann School of Business in Sunbury.

Her responsibilities as director include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of College Health Services; supporting the overall health and well-being of the campus community; and engaging with partners across campus and in the community to optimize effectiveness.

The college said Snyder will work with the college’s COVID-19 task force to coordinate responses to the pandemic.

“We are very excited to welcome Wendie to Student Affairs and to the college,” said Jennifer McLean, associate dean of student affairs. “Her experience in health care as a clinician, administrator and recognized leader positions her perfectly for this new role. We look forward to the impact she will make in College Health Services and across the Penn College campus.”

Snyder earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, Downers Grove, Il., and she is a graduate of Geisinger Health System’s Nurses Emerging as Leaders program.

Snyder earned an associate degree in nursing and a certificate in surgical technology from Pennsylvania College of Technology.