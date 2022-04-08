Williamsport, Pa. — A Science Festival was held April 7 to promote elementary and middle school students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

The event was held in conjunction with Lycoming College and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and featured 25 vendors showcasing various science experiments, displays, and presentations that kids could experience.

The vendors involved included local businesses and nonprofits, as well as students and faculty from colleges and high schools.

One such group that attended was the Loyalsock School Districts Robotics Team, who brought a selection of the robots they’ve built for students to pilot through remote controls.

Andrew Baker, teacher at Loyalsock Middle School and head of the robotics team, said, “the kids are taking the lead in this and getting other people involved in what they’re doing.”

Baker said other vendors as well as students were coming back to see the robots the team had brought.

Tony Bixby of Susquehanna Regional EMS was there with a display of various equipment that EMT’s take with them on the job.

Bixby said that the event had a good turnout and featured a lot of different careers and interests that the kids could explore.

Lauren Strausser, Lycoming County recycling coordinator, had a presentation and display around showing the recycling process and landfill models.

“Kids get some hands-on experience and get to engage in things that are going on in front of them,” Strausser said.

Strausser said that another aspect of the display was to try and show kids how to limit the amount of trash that winds up in landfills.

The Commonwealth Charter Academy, a cyber school for the entire state of Pennsylvania, had a setup where kids could make a vinegar and baking soda “rainbow volcanos.”

Alicia Dirk of the academy said, “It’s nice after the last two years for these kids to be able to get out and see things like this again, do things in-person and get out and learn a little bit about science.”



