State College — The national G.I. Bill has existed in some form since the 1940s, but the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill has only existed since 2019.

Through the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill, members of the Pennsylvania National Guard can earn college benefits for their spouse and children. The bill currently supports the higher education pursuits of over 3,300 dependents of Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members.

More specifically, the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill lets National Guard members earn an education benefit that can transfer to a spouse or children if they reenlist for an additional six years of service. The program provides 10 semesters of no-cost or reduced-cost education for family members.

“Through this one-of-a-kind program, we have improved retention, strengthened our readiness and improved the quality of life for our National Guard family members,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The benefit must be used at a Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency-approved institution at the tuition rate set by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Spouses of National Guard members are eligible to use educational benefits immediately or up to six years after the member separates from the Guard. Members may also defer the benefit by designating their child as a beneficiary up to the completion of their service.

“Since my wife and I are both enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, we have education benefits available to us. It was an easy decision to reenlist for another six years so that our 1-year-old son can use the Military Family Education Program in the future,” explained Staff Sgt. Kiara Rivera-Coia. “This education benefit has helped give both of us peace of mind knowing our son will have options available to him when the time comes for him to attend college.”

Since the program launched on July 1, 2019, 2,879 Pennsylvania National Guard members have enrolled with 3,357 dependents registered.

“Two years ago, the legislature worked together in a bipartisan effort to pass the Pa. G.I. Bill, part of our commitment to the men and women who serve in the Pa. National Guard,” said state Rep. Scott Conklin. “The federal GI Bill has produced generations of leaders, including three presidents. Over time I believe we will see similar benefits with our state program – which will not only help our veterans get the education they need, but also in that the investments we make today in them will produce the leaders our state needs tomorrow. This is a wonderful program, and I am proud to have supported it.”

Pennsylvania National Guard members are eligible for education assistance with their original six-year service obligation. The transferable benefit must be earned through an additional six-year commitment.

