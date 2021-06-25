Camp Hill, Pa. - Every year, Civil War historians and enthusiasts meet on America's most famous battlefield to walk in the footsteps of the soldiers who fought there in July of 1863.

The Battle of Gettysburg was the bloodiest fight to ever take place on U.S. soil.

PCN is commemorating the legendary battle with a special programming lineup from July 1 through July 4, featuring guest appearances by Gettysburg National Military Park Rangers (GNMP) and licensed battlefield guides from the National Park Service, including Rangers Troy Harman and Matt Atkinson.

In addition to recorded programs, this year's lineup includes a LIVE call-in program with guests from the Confederation of Union Generals (COUG) portraying historical figures of the time, discussions, and roundtables from the Civil War Institute, with interviews with various Gettysburg experts.

Programming Schedule

Thursday, July 1, 7 p.m.

Live Call-In: Battle of Gettysburg with guests from COUG

Cemetery Ridge with Ranger Dan Welch

Battle of Gettysburg Day 1 with Ranger John Nicolas

Friday, July 2, 7 p.m.

The Wheatfield with Ranger Rob Finkill

Battle of Gettysburg Day 2 with Ranger John Hoptak

Care of the Wounded with Ranger Troy Harman

Saturday, July 3, 7 p.m.

Battle of Gettysburg Day 3 with Ranger Troy Harman

Pickett's Charge with Ranger Matt Atkinson

Sunday, July 4, marathon

Historical figure portrayals and interviews with COUG

PCN programming is available through cable and through online streaming.