Harrisburg — A team of Monroe County high school students won a $4,000 prize for their work on an interactive transportation program.

On May 12, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that students from Monroe Career and Technical Institute in Bartonsville is the statewide winner of the 2021-2022 Innovations Challenge. The Challenge is held each year for students in grades 9-12.

Teams have been working on this year's challenge since last fall. The challenge: to develop a comprehensive, cost-effective public engagement strategy that PennDOT can implement to connect with all age groups during transportation planning and project development.

Mentored by Ross Ruschman, the statewide winning team members are Neylla Joseph, Kyle Jarrett, Brittany Ulate-Mora, and Gavin Glukhoy.

The students created the PaE3 program, which stands for "Excite, Educate, and Engage." The program uses existing technologies to approach the need for communication between PennDOT, key stakeholders, and to get citizens involved in planning and development processes.

The technologies used include map applications like Waze and Google Maps to provide notifications about proposed work projects, much like traffic accidents and construction projects are displayed on interactive maps.

Now in its fifth year, the Innovations Challenge aims to not only help students explore real transportation challenges that PennDOT is facing, but also open their minds to the possibility of working for PennDOT or in the transportation industry after graduation.

For this year’s challenge, the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors provided $2,500 and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Pa. provided $1,500 for a combined total award of $4,000 for this year’s first place team.

