Every football team loves to play at home in front of its adoring fans. The familiarity of the playing surface, the comfort of the locker room, and the influence of the home crowd all contribute to make playing at home so much easier than playing on the road. For Penn State football in 2021, after a season opening road win at Wisconsin, the schedule-makers brought them four straight home games.

For Penn State’s Blue Band however, four straight home games is a daunting task. In any season, the challenge would be great. In 2021, it’s even more so.

Unlike high school bands who put on the same performance every week, the Blue Band never repeats a halftime show. Every trip into Beaver Stadium brings new music and a new ‘drill’ (march).

“For the first half of practice on Mondays, we go over the music. The second half, we start learning the drill,” explains Trey Fox, Jersey Shore grad, Montgomery High School music teacher, and Blue Band tuba player from 2016-‘19. “By the end of the day Monday, the music might not be perfect, but we can play it at a high level. Then Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday morning, we work on the drill.”

When game time finally arrives, and the band marches out onto the field, the experience can be overwhelming, especially for the newcomers.

“You have to remember, most of these kids played at typical high school games in front of a few hundred people. Maybe a thousand,” said Kim Young, who now lives in the Lehigh Valley and played Baritone in the Blue Band from 2004-‘08. “My high school didn’t even have football. Then to go from that to playing in front of 100,000 people…at first, it’s terrifying.”

In a typical year, 25% of them are newcomers. Newcomers who lean on, and literally follow, experienced band members through the show, making sure they hit their spots on the field, in time…every time.

Since the Big Ten Conference almost didn’t play last year, then jammed in an abbreviated schedule in front of empty stadiums, the Blue Band simply didn’t play. That means this season, there are two classes of “on-field rookies.” Essentially half of the band is going through this for the first time.

“The first time on the field, the older kids will tell you ‘don’t worry about playing. Just hit your spots,” Young said. “You just don’t want to be the one who screws it up and isn’t where you’re supposed to be. I can promise you, my first game on the field, I didn’t play a note. By the second game, I was OK.”

So the first game is terrifying, and the second game is better. But what if the second game is a white out, against Auburn?

“White outs are so loud, it’s really tough to hear,” Young said. “Trying to play in time and hit your spots when you can’t hear the drums is really hard. And you have half the band who’s never played in a white out before. That show (against Auburn) was so much harder than people realize, and they nailed it.”

Erik Higbie agreed. Higbie, a Blue Band trumpeter from 2001-’06, played in front of the large Beaver Stadium crowd many times. His tenure, however, was before white outs became a staple of the Penn State schedule. But that doesn't mean he didn't understand the challenge that this year's band faced.

“I got there (to the Auburn game) just as the band was taking the field,” Higbie said. “I can’t even imagine what it was like.”

With all the time, effort and pressure that goes into being in the Blue Band, looking back, was it all worth it?

“Being in the Blue Band was the single greatest experience of my life.”

Four games in four weeks, with half a band taking the field for the first time. This may be the single greatest accomplishment in the storied history of the Blue Band.