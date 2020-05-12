Penn State will pay the federal government back for "mischarges" from grants and contracts from a variety of agencies.

According to a press release from the U.S. attorney David Freed, from the federal court system's Middle District of Pennsylvania, Penn State is paying $151,000 to the U.S. government to "resolve potential false claims liability."

The mischarges occurred between 2013 and 2016, on grants and contracts awarded from the National Science Foundation, the Navy, NASA, and the Air Force.

Penn State cooperated with the investigation, the release stated, and the settlement is not an admission of liability by the university.

Penn State received over $220 million from the Navy to its Applied Research Laboratory in 2018-19 alone. That lab was established at the request of the Navy in 1945. In total, in 2018-19, the university received "a record $593 million in federal funding."

Investigating agencies included the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the NSF Office of Inspector General, the NASA Office of Inspector General, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service. The investigation was handled by Assistant United States Attorney, Tamara J. Haken and the Affirmative Civil Enforcement (ACE) Unit within the U.S. Attorney’s Office.