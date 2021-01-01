State College, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded Pennsylvania State University with a $164,422 grant in support of the Master Watershed Steward Program. The program operates in Adams, Crawford, Erie, Franklin, Schuylkill, and Warren Counties.

State Representative Scott Conklin explained that the program works with residents, local governments, and conservation organizations to train volunteers to work with communities to enhance and protect the health of streams, rivers, and other bodies of water.

“It’s vital that each one of us plays a role in protecting the great natural resources in our state, and the Master Watershed Steward Program is instrumental in educating and empowering residents to keep and maintain clean waterways and natural resources now and for generations to come,” said Rep. Conklin.

The grant is funded through the Growing Greener Program.