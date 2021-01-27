State College, Pa. – In March of 2020, Nicole Santangelo and Liz Bosak of Penn State Extension in Potter/McKean and Dauphin/Perry Counties worked quickly to give pesticide applicators without internet access ways to maintain their certification. The resulting correspondence course last summer became an inspiration for Penn State Extension's new lineup of Pesticide Applicator Recertification Workbooks.

Recertification workbooks are available for purchase on the PSU Extension website or by phone at 1-877-345-0691. Workbooks cost $10 each, and shipping for these materials is free through March 31, 2021.

Several workbooks are available, with the following worth two category credits each: Forage Diseases; Soybean Diseases (will be available in February); Pumpkin Diseases; Tomato Diseases; and Fumigation (will be available in February).

Those needing 2+2 credits should also choose one of the following workbooks, which provide two core credits: Adjuvants and Pesticides; Pesticide Recordkeeping; or Pesticide Spill Protocol.

Applicators who are comfortable with accessing online materials may consider taking PSU Extension's Agronomic Pesticide Update webinar. Commercial, public, and private applicators can watch this webinar to earn two core credits and two category credits towards recertification.

Most webinars cost $10 to access and recordings will be available to view through April; one should suffice for most private applicators who are caught up on credits.

For a list of available webinars and to register, visit the PSU Extension website or call 1-877-345-0691.

Applicators who only need one credit for their license renewal can check out other online courses, which are now on sale for 50% off, making most about $7.50 per credit. There is a wide variety of options to choose from. View a list and register for a single-credit online course here.

There is also a "Pollinators and Pesticides" workbook worth a single core credit. The book is available to purchase online or by calling 1-877-345-0691. Additional webinars may be available at a later time.

Those without pesticide applicator licenses may also purchase these materials for agricultural knowledge.