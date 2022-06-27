State College, Pa. — A former Penn State student reportedly confessed to vandalizing the Nittany Lion Shrine earlier this year, saying it was in response to school's cover up of sexual abuse, hazing, and student deaths, according to the Daily Collegian.

Julia F. Cipparulo, 23, of New Jersey, is now facing four felony charges of institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, theft, and receiving stolen property.

In addition to breaking off the ear and splashing red paint on the Lion Shrine on May 7, Cipparulo also scrawled several messages on Old Main, including “DEATH BY COP,” “DEATH BY HAZING,” “DEATH BY SUICIDE” and “DEATH BY PSU CULTURE," the Collegian reported.

Cipparulo told the Collegian these were in reference to four students whose deaths she believed were preventable.

In a 32-page document sent to the Collegian, Cipparulo also said the university was “the blueprint for mishandling, negligence and concealing sexual abuse, hazing and student deaths.”

Her experiences with sexual assault and mental health troubles while at the university later led to a stay at a residential rehabilitation centers for post-traumatic stress disorder, she told the Collegian.

“This PTSD was a graduation gift from my alma mater,” she wrote, according to the newspaper.

A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for today, according to court records.

