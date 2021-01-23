Williamsport, Pa. – On February 1, 2021, College Relations at Pennsylvania College of Technology will launch its Center for Career Design – a physical space and operation on campus to bring students, alumni, and industry partners together for all things career-related.

The launch of the center will take place mere months after the announcement of the newly-designated office of College Relations, established July 1, 2020, and comprising the Penn College Foundation, Alumni Relations, Career Services, Corporate Relations, and Donor Relations.

The center will bolster collaboration among students, alumni, and employers to ensure students’ career readiness while enhancing alumni connections and fulfilling unmet workforce needs for the college’s corporate partners. A wide variety of virtual and in-person services will be available for the groups using the center.

Students will benefit from career readiness and networking opportunities, including:

Career assessment

Resume and cover letter development

Interview preparation

Skill-building on salary and relocation negotiation

Networking with alumni and industry leaders

Career Fairs

Alumni can stay connected and benefit from:

Exploration of new career opportunities

Resume and cover letter updates

Career Fairs – representing their companies or exploring professional opportunities

Hiring Penn College students

Speaking to students through career panels or in the classroom

Participating in the Tomorrow Makers Program

Industry partners can engage on campus, share their expertise, and fill unmet workforce needs through:

Campus and lab tours

On-campus and virtual recruiting

Participation in the Career Fairs

Job postings on the Penn College Career Hub

Sharing expertise through Program Advisory Committees

Networking with students, faculty and alumni

Participating in the Corporate Tomorrow Makers Program

Connections to training and continuous education opportunities for incumbent workers

“Penn College continues to innovate how to engage corporate partners and help achieve mutually beneficial goals of recruitment and community support,” said Tracie Witter, regional affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities. “We are proud to be a longtime supporter and partner of the College, and the development of the Center for Career Design will further help PPL engage with students, faculty and the Penn College community.”

“As a college student, I benefited greatly from meet-and-greet opportunities with alumni at career fairs, in-classroom experiences as a construction management major and more,” said Kevin Imes, ’03, ’07. “Staying connected with Penn College as an alum has also been rewarding personally and professionally, allowing me to expand my knowledge of the construction industry and further my career.

“Now, it is my turn to make the same positive impact on future graduates, and I look forward to getting involved with the Center for Career Design to continue to help educate and support the doers of tomorrow.”

“The Center for Career Design is the next step in a strategic plan to further enhance the mutually beneficial relationships among our students, alumni and corporate partners,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations. “Our hope is that the center will continue to strengthen these connections, furthering the success of our students and helping to fill the skills gap and meet industry needs.”

The Center for Career Design will be located in the Madigan Library, Suite 321 – which also serves as the new location for the Office of College Relations. The space will offer a corporate and alumni lounge for guests to rest and recharge while on campus, interview rooms, a business station, networking event space, and an open conference area.

The College Relations staff is ready to help students, alumni, and industry partners transform tomorrow. For more information, contact College Relations at (570) 320-8020 or collegerelations@pct.edu.