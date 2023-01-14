Wellsboro, Pa. — Licensed practical nurses are always in demand in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, personal care facilities, and human service organizations. Residents of the northern tier who are interested in becoming LPNs are invited to join one of Penn College Wellsboro's three information sessions ahead of spring classes.

The information sessions will take place on Jan. 19, Feb. 2, and Feb. 15, all starting at 6:30 p.m. Sessions will be held at Penn College Wellsboro's campus at 22 Walnut Street, and the sessions will be connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom.

Lauren M. Scheetz, assistant director of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition, and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The next full-time practical nursing class is scheduled to begin March 14, 2023, with a graduation date of March 12, 2024.

A part-time, evening/weekend program – beginning June 8, 2023, and graduating on March 25, 2025 – will also be offered this year.

The Test of Essential Academic Skills and a minimum passing score are required for entry into the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by Feb. 27 to be considered for admission to the March class and by May 26 for the June class.

Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities. Potter County students join from the Education Council in Coudersport with clinical experiences at UPMC Cole and Sweden Valley Manor.

The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurses are available.

This is a clock-hour program, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport. Among financial aid options, students are potentially eligible for Federal Pell Grants, Federal Direct Loans and PA Targeted Industry Program (PA-TIP) awards.

For more detailed information and to register, call (570) 724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit the Penn College at Wellsboro website.

