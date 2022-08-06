Williamsport, Pa. — Thanks to the generosity of a leading manufacturer of welding equipment, Penn College's welding lab is now home to some great new tools. The new equipment will be used by about 100 students per semester.

Abicor Binzel USA Inc. donated more than $16,000 worth of equipment, including a gas metal arc welding gun, a shielding gas management system, and two fume extraction systems for the college’s 55,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art welding lab.

“We are grateful to add Abicor Binzel to the growing list of Corporate Tomorrow Makers dedicated to a skilled, high-tech workforce,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, senior corporate relations director. “The company’s equipment donation is truly an investment in the next generation of welding professionals. The college is very appreciative of Abicor Binzel’s support.”

Students will be able to have hands-on experiences with the GMAW gun, and will have access to a product that increases efficiency and optimizes the use of shielding gases. The fume extraction systems will provide ventilation for the college's automated laser room and manual welding areas. These extraction systems ensure that welding fumes are filtered, offering an improved environment for students to learn and work.

“Abicor Binzel is pleased to partner with Penn College and its welding department,” said Jeff Barron, manager – Key Accounts Group – Arc. “A relationship like this proves to be mutually beneficial because students will be able to utilize new Abicor Binzel equipment, gaining familiarity with our products. We believe that students will gain an understanding of the benefits of our welding solutions and will remember us after graduating when they are in positions of purchasing influence.”

Having firsthand knowledge and experience gives students confidence when choosing equipment. Once they graduate, they will likely gravitate towards products that they have already used and manufacturers that they trust.

