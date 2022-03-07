Williamsport, Pa. -- Over the past year and a half, Pennsylvania College of Technology has received material donations totaling $30,000 from Johnson Controls and its York-based Navy Systems business in order to improve welding education.

Recently, the company, a Corporate Tomorrow Maker partner of the college, boosted its support with a $10,000 gift toward curriculum enhancements and additional equipment and materials procurement. Johnson Controls is also providing personal protective equipment/hand tool packages to be awarded to students for exemplary work in Penn College’s welding program.

Johnson Controls Navy Systems has recruited a number of graduates from the college’s welding and metal fabrication program, including Alex M. Zelger, a 2019 welding and fabrication engineering technology graduate who helped coordinate support for the program through material donations.

“The commitment of Johnson Controls Navy Systems to provide these materials is essential to our welding students’ ability to apply their hands-on skills,” said Chris S. Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations. “Their financial support allows our faculty to expand the program’s offerings through targeted enhancements that keep Penn College students ahead of the curve. We are very grateful to have Johnson Controls Navy Systems as a Corporate Tomorrow Maker partner and active supporter of Penn College.”

“We are proud to support Penn College through these donations of materials and lab test equipment,” said John Washabaugh, director of operations, Johnson Controls Navy Systems. “The skills the graduates demonstrate from the welding program’s hands-on instruction prepare them for success within our workforce from the start. We value our partnership with Penn College and look forward to continued engagement and expansion into other career fields.”

“Our students achieve success through constant practical application of the many welding processes Penn College offers,” added Michael R. Allen, instructor and co-department head for welding at Penn College.

“Material resources are essential for us to provide these hands-on experiences. Support from Johnson Controls Navy Systems with material and financial donations allows the faculty to properly prepare our students for rewarding careers in the industry. We greatly appreciate their contributions and are proud to have them as partners.”



