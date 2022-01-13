Williamsport – BAE Systems Inc. has provided $10,000 in grant support for welding materials to be used in welding and metal fabrication programs at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

The company is a longtime partner of the college’s welding program, recruiting students for operations in its York manufacturing plant.

The donation will further the college’s welding expansion project and now grants the company a feature on the Welding Recognition Wall at the Copper Level ($100,000 to $249,999). The expansion project will increase the size of the welding lab to 55,000-plus square feet.

Additionally, BAE Systems participates in on-campus recruiting, pop-up recruitment tables, and Career Fair activities at Penn College.

The company is the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems plc, an international defense, aerospace and security company that delivers a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services.

“BAE Systems continues to invest in hands-on welding technology education at Penn College,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “Through this support, BAE Systems is further helping Penn College students by providing different materials for them on which to hone their skills. We thank them for this generous support.”

“Supporting the Pennsylvania College of Technology welding program is a critical step in developing the future of welding for combat vehicles,” said Ross H. Davis, welding engineering manager and a 2007 alumnus of the college. “The talent coming from this group, and the shared commitment to quality, gives our company the opportunity to successfully execute our mission, enabling reunions between soldiers and their families.”