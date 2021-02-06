Williamsport, Pa. – Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations for Pennsylvania College of Technology, was recently awarded the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) designation from the Richard D. Irwin Graduate School of The American College of Financial Services.

According to the college, the CAP program “provides the knowledge and tools needed by professionals in the nonprofit and financial services fields in order to help clients reach their charitable giving objectives and also meet their estate planning and wealth management goals.”

Candidates for the CAP designation must complete a minimum of three courses in philanthropic studies and six hours of rigorous, supervised written examinations. The curriculum addresses the advanced design, implementation and management of charitable-gift techniques and strategies, as well as philanthropic tools that include charitable trusts, private foundations, supporting organizations, donor-advised funds, pooled income funds, and charitable gift annuities.

More than 1,400 individuals have been awarded the CAP designation since its inception in 2003.

“Philanthropy is a very personal act. In many cases it takes considerable thought and planning by all involved,” Kline said. “It's very important to me that I approach every person considering their charitable giving with great care and knowledge. Coupled with my professional experiences, the CAP program has equipped me with even greater considerations, skills and strategies with which to help individuals and families meet their very personal and impactful philanthropic goals. I'm grateful to The American College of Financial Services for their high-quality education and to Penn College for the opportunity to further my education and training.”

Kline, who has been with Penn College since 2017, has 18 years of experience in higher education, serving in similar roles for Lycoming College, Bucknell University, Penn State Hershey Medical Center and Juniata College.

She holds a master's degree in health administration from the University of Phoenix, and a bachelor's degree in communications and health promotion from Juniata College.

At Hope Enterprises Inc., she serves as a board member and active committee member. She is also a proponent of leadership through sports, and she currently volunteers as a softball pitching coach for young athletes in Snyder County.

Founded in 1927, The American College of Financial Services is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, the college has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers a variety of prestigious financial planning designations.

College Relations staff at Penn College are ready to help students, alumni, and industry partners transform tomorrow. For more, contact College Relations at (570) 320-8020 or by email.