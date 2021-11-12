Williamsport -- Staff from UPMC and Penn College could be seen yesterday on the front lawn of the hospital with shovels in hand. In honor of Veteran's Day, the group broke ground for a new HeroScape project to display support for veterans in the community.

The space will feature a statue of a soaring eagle and medallions of the six branches of military service.

“This HeroScape tribute provides the opportunity to honor and recognize members of our employee family who served their country in the U.S. military and are now serving their community in the UPMC health system,” said Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“We are immensely proud of each of them and honored they have continued their careers with us. May this tribute forever demonstrate a token of our gratitude for the extraordinary contribution they and their colleague’s past, present, and future make to our nation and our community every day.”

This project is made possible by EP Henry, an outdoor paver manufacturer, that is donating supplies as part of their HeroScaping® program. Students from Pennsylvania College of Technology will donate labor to install the products from EP Henry to complete the patio area.

Fred Gilmour, chairman of UPMC Williamsport’s Hospital Arts Committee, is providing the artistic design and Tony Visco, from Anthony H. Visco Jr. Architects, is providing the design and engineering work.

“This tribute is becoming a reality through the combined efforts of private philanthropy, Pennsylvania College of Technology, and UPMC. This collaboration symbolizes the importance of community partnerships in supporting veterans, educating students, and honoring health care workers everywhere,” added Johnson.

The work for this project is expected to be completed next spring and UPMC is planning on a special recognition event next year to showcase the new space.



