Williamsport, Pa. – Pennsylvania College of Technology's nursing program will now consider SAT and ACT scores in lieu of a Test of Essential academic Skills score as part of the criteria for students to be directly admitted into the practical nursing and associate/bachelor's degree nursing majors.

High school students seeking admission to the college's nursing majors must meet admission standards including achieving minimum scores on the TEAS, ACT, or SAT exam and cumulative GPA requirements. Those who do not gain direct admission will enter into the pre-nursing program instead, taking prerequisite courses that are required for their desired major.

Once the selective admission criteria are met, the students are ranked for admission into the program.

Penn College’s nursing program offers six degree options, including traditional two- and four-year degrees and a master’s degree, as well as pathways for licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses and for registered nurses with a diploma or associate degree to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

The college’s nursing graduates consistently exceed state and national pass rates on national licensure exams and boast a near-100% job placement rate. In 2019, 100% of its graduates passed the NCLEX-PN – the national licensure exam for practical nurses – on their first attempt, and nearly 98% passed the NCLEX-RN – for registered nurses – on their first attempt.

Penn College’s undergraduate nursing majors are approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. They represent one of the largest academic program areas at Penn College, with more than 300 in-program students.