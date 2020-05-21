Williamsport -- Members of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the official honor society for two-year colleges, may be eligible for financial assistance when transferring to the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Starting in the Fall 2020 semester, the college will begin awarding five $2,500 Phi Theta Kappa transfer student scholarships.

Each of the new scholarships is renewable for the duration of full-time study to complete a baccalaureate degree, provided the recipient maintains a minimum 2.5 graduation GPA.

“Transfer students make such a great impact on our campus, and we’re excited to be able to recognize the hard work they’ve put into their education thus far,” said Claire Z. Biggs, associate director of admissions. “They bring a breadth of knowledge, varied experiences and perspectives to our classrooms and labs.”

Additional scholarship criteria require an applicant to be enrolled full time, be a Pennsylvania resident, have earned an associate degree with a minimum graduation GPA of 3.5, and hold no prior bachelor’s degree. For more information, visit www.pct.edu/ptkscholarship.

“Phi Theta Kappa members are leaders among campuses, and we know they can continue to make an impact with Penn College,” Biggs added.

Penn College is home to PTK’s Beta Epsilon Upsilon Chapter, which recognizes and encourages scholarship among associate-degree students.

The initiative is among several recently proposed by the institution to help students offset the financial challenges of higher education.

“Our goal is to make a Penn College degree accessible to as many students as possible,” said Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management/associate provost. “Recognizing that the cost of higher education can sometimes be a barrier for students, we are thrilled to be able to offer this new scholarship to high-achieving transfer students.”