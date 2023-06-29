Williamsport, Pa. — Penn College's annual golf tournament and fundraiser raised hundreds of thousands this June and featured a special guest—Fred Funk.

The 37th Annual Penn College Foundation Golf Classic raised $104,215 for student scholarships at the college, adding to the scholarship fund's total sum of $2 million.

Fred Funk is an eight-time PGA Tour and nine-time PGA Tour Champions winner. He first earned his tour card in 1989, enjoyed his biggest PGA Tour win in 2005, and won The Players Championship at the age of 48, the oldest winner of the prestigious event. He has competed for the United States in two Presidents Cups and one Ryder Cup. He continues to compete in the PGA Tour Champions, ranking 15th all-time in tour winnings.

As part of the tournament events, held June 19 at the Williamsport Country Club, Funk offered an exhibition and interacted with teams playing a best-ball tournament. Awards were presented at a dinner for players and their guests.

“We are so thankful for the community and industry support of this event for the past 37 years, which is a true testament to their commitment and dedication to our students and our mission,” said Kyle A. Smith, senior executive director of college relations and the Penn College Foundation. “The scholarship support generated from this event helps us provide students accessibility to our nationally ranked applied technology education, and to help close the skills gap across the industries we serve.”

For the ball-drop event, Penn College President Michael J. Reed ascended by crane with Funk to drop the golf balls used in the fundraising activity. Donors purchased numbered golf balls that were dropped from aloft, with prizes awarded to those whose entries landed closest to the pin.

Penn College Foundation Golf Committee members coordinating this year’s event were Aubrey Alexander, Larry Allison Jr., Dave Coates, John Confer, George Girio, Michael Hudock Jr., Phil Johnson, Christopher Keiser, Allen Kiessling, Raymond Mattie, Rick Quigley, Paul Rooney, Mark Sitler and Blair Soars.

