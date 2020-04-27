Pennsylvania College of Technology’s National Sustainable Structures Center (NSSC) will be adding a new National training site in Westmoreland County to enhance the delivery of building science and energy efficiency training for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program.

The Penn College Board of Directors approved the site on April 23, 2020. The leased 7,500-square-foot facility, located at 321 Cherry Hill Drive in Latrobe, will enable the NSSC to offer the same services provided in Williamsport.

NSSC is contracted by the state Department of Community and Economic Development to provide building performance certification training and testing.

“We are very excited to offer a local training site for building performance professionals in southwestern Pennsylvania,” said NSSC Director Alison A. Diehl. “This new location will offer the same comprehensive training that is offered at our Williamsport location, but participants will now have more flexibility in scheduling and less time away from the job to take part in vital hands-on learning.”

It is estimated that hands-on coursework will be provided to 200 building performance professionals in the first year at the new location. The space may also be used to host regional technical assistance meetings for the Pennsylvania Weatherization Network in the future.

Principal courses to be offered at the Latrobe site include all of NSSC’s IREC (Interstate Renewable Energy Council)-accredited Home Energy Professional (HEP) training programs for Retrofit Installer Technician, Crew Leader, Energy Auditor and Quality Control Inspector. Additionally, NSSC will offer related building performance training, such as Building Performance Institute (BPI) certification training and testing, EPA Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting certification, Building Operator Certification, Building Re-tuning, and Multifamily Building Analyst.

Participants include Pennsylvania Weatherization Assistance Program workers and their subcontractors, private companies in the home performance sector, contractors that provide energy efficiency services for utility companies, commercial building facilities personnel, and individuals seeking to gain training and certification toward employment in the energy efficient building sector.

The site is open for statewide enrollment but will draw primarily from all counties in western Pennsylvania. Having two sites in Pennsylvania allows participants more flexibility to choose the dates and locations that work best for their needs, reducing travel time and providing more scheduling options with smaller class sizes.