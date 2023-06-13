Williamsport, Pa. — Penn College is adding a new 12-month paramedic program beginning in 2024.

The noncredit paramedic certificate program, requiring an EMT certification, will begin on January 2. The program will offer hands-on experience and skill exercises while preparing participants for the National Registry of EMTs' paramedic exam.

Those who are interested in the program are invited to attend an information session on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. The session will be held in the Paramedic Department at the lower level of the Klump Academic Center with a connection to Penn College's Wellsboro campus through Zoom.

Jason P. Zielewicz, executive director of health sciences and emergency services for Workforce Development, and Brady L. Breon, director of paramedic programs at the college, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates from both the credit and certificate programs. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

Classes and training for the paramedic program are held at Penn College’s main campus.

The first cohort of students will start January 2, 2024, and complete the program December 13, 2024. Registration is already open. To register, visit pct.edu/paracert.

EMT certification is required for the program. For those who aren’t certified, courses will be offered beginning in August and finish in time for students to advance into the paramedic program in January. EMT registrations will be accepted through July 28 via the Penn College Workforce Development website: pct.edu/emtcert.

In addition to EMT certification, the paramedic entrance exam and additional requirements are necessary to be accepted into the program. Additional information regarding the EMT program will be provided during the paramedic information session.

The paramedic program at Penn College is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions. The program is also accredited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bureau of EMS.

This is a clock-hour program, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College. Among financial aid options, students are potentially eligible for Federal Pell Grants, Federal Direct Loans, and PA Targeted Industry Program (PA-TIP) awards.

For more detailed information and to register for the June 29 session, call (570) 327-4775; email Lisa R. Fries, senior program specialist; or visit the Workforce Development website at pct.edu/wd.

