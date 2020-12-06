Williamsport, Pa. – In order to provide flexible options to EMTs who want to complete a paramedic education program while continuing to work, Pennsylvania College of Technology will be launching a new hybrid instruction option combining in-person and online learning in January of 2021.

The lecture portion of the paramedic coursework will be live streamed and recorded for later viewing by hybrid instruction students. Traditional students will still have the option of attending in-person lectures. All students will still receive the same hands-on clinical experiences, including over 1,000 hours in field and clinical settings like the Little League World Series, Penn State home football games, and a rotation in a cadaver skills lab.

Students will also spend over 200 hours in the program's dedicated simulation labs featuring a family of lifelike manikins, a unique crash car that simulates accident scenes, and an ambulance. Labs can be toured virtually on Vimeo or by contacting Christopher T. Boyer, paramedic program director, at paramedic@pct.edu.

“The hybrid option was created to better accommodate students who need to work while they are in school,” Boyer explained. “We wanted to allow them to complete their paramedic education while still being able to fulfill their obligations at home.”

Penn College offers an associate degree in paramedic science and a certificate in paramedic practice. Graduation from either makes a student eligible to sit for the national registry examination to become a certified paramedic. Students can prepare for leadership positions by pursuing a Penn College bachelor’s degree in applied health studies or through the dual-degree pathway the paramedic program has established with the college’s emergency management bachelor’s degree.

Pennsylvania is experiencing a critical shortage of paramedics, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an even greater demand for paramedics in the future, with 6% job growth through 2029, while the average growth rate for all occupations during that period is 3.7%.

“The pandemic has highlighted the desperate need we have for paramedics in our communities,” Boyer said. “When someone calls 911, they expect a highly skilled provider to respond to care for them or their family. The paramedic shortage has stretched our EMS resources incredibly thin in Pennsylvania in a time when we need these advanced providers readily available to respond.”

In another step to help EMTs who wish to become paramedics, the college introduced a Pathways Scholarship that benefits graduates of the EMT course offered by Workforce Development at Penn College. The course is offered in various locations across the region. Paramedic students who have completed the course since its inception in 2015 and have maintained EMT certification are eligible for the $1,500 renewable scholarship.

For those enrolling just after high school, the college offers a renewable Career & Technical Education Student Scholarship of $2,000 to Pennsylvania residents who enroll full time and have completed at least one year in a Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved career and technical education program with at least a 2.0 GPA for their CTE coursework.

The next paramedic cohort begins the third week of January. Interested EMTs who wish to begin the paramedic program in January should contact the college’s paramedic office for more information at (570) 329-4931 or paramedic@pct.edu.