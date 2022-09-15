penn college physiology course.jpg

Pennsylvania College of Technology students Lauryn T. Watson (left), of Elkins Park, and Sarah L. Acel, of Franklin, study digestive-system anatomy during a human anatomy and physiology class

Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology is now accepting students for admission into the new Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences program, which will launch in Fall 2023.

The new major is intended as an entry point for careers in biomedical and laboratory science, or as a gateway to graduate studies in health professions.

The program includes comprehensive coursework in biological sciences, social sciences, chemistry, and health care perspectives.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the demand for professionals who are qualified to assume highly skilled health care roles is expected to increase 16 percent by 2030, adding 2.6 million new jobs. To prepare graduates to fulfill those roles, the biomedical sciences coursework emphasizes a science-based curriculum in general biology, embryology, anatomy and physiology, general chemistry, organic chemistry, physics, biochemistry, epidemiology, immunology, and infectious disease.

Courses in nutrition, pharmacology, research methods, global health, the social sciences, and health care delivery systems will ensure students are prepared for a variety of hands-on professions.

Career opportunities extend to the related fields of medical research, immunology, genetics, chemistry, forensic science, toxicology, microbiology, pharmaceuticals, and medical manufacturing, for example.

Graduates will also have the foundation needed for entry into graduate education in such fields as physician assistant studies, pharmacy, optometry, dentistry, physical therapy, epidemiology, and medical research.

