After a decade of travel for competitions, Penn College's award-winning Baja SAE team will host their first tournament on their own turf.

Penn College will host a Baja SAE competition May 16-19 at its Schneebeli Earth Science Center near Montgomery and Allenwood. Dubbed Baja SAE Williamsport, the international event is expected to attract 80-plus teams and about 800 competitors.

“We are excited and proud to host such a premier event, featuring talented teams from an array of colleges and universities throughout the United States and several other countries,” said Michael J. Reed, president of Penn College.

“The decision by SAE to stage the competition here is a testament to our dedicated faculty and staff who have embraced the opportunity and our tremendous facilities. Baja SAE is a real-world, hands-on engineering challenge. As a national leader in applied technology education, Penn College is a very appropriate and deserving host.”

The competition requires schools to design, manufacture and build a single-seat, all-terrain vehicle. Following two days of technical inspections and presentations, the teams compete in a series of dynamic events that challenge all aspects of their handiwork.

Typical events include acceleration, sled pull, maneuverability, and suspension and traction. Baja SAE concludes with its toughest test: a four-hour endurance race.

Since 2011, the Penn College team – composed of students from several engineering-related majors – has posted 13 top-10 finishes in the endurance race, including wins in 2022 at Baja SAE Tennessee Tech and Baja SAE Rochester.

“With our team’s success in recent years, hosting Baja SAE seemed like the next natural step,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. Webb and John G. Upcraft, instructor of manufacturing and machining and adviser to Penn College’s Baja SAE club, spearheaded the college’s effort to secure the event.

“It’s a huge honor to have the competition on our campus,” Webb continued. “It’s a great way to showcase the college and its commitment to applied technology education. Baja SAE is a perfect reflection of our hands-on approach at Penn College.”

Students from numerous disciplines – along with faculty and staff – will rely on their practical skills to help prepare the grounds at the Earth Science Center for the event. The heavy equipment operations, forestry and landscape/plant production departments will prep areas for the various dynamic events and will tweak existing hiking trails to create a course for the endurance race.

The course will be 1.2 to 1.4 miles in length and three cars wide. “It will incorporate obstacles, jumps, changing elevations and rough terrain,” Upcraft said. “The endurance race is the ultimate test for every element of the car. The key to winning is to have a fast car that doesn’t break.”

Work on the competition area is expected to commence during the fall semester under the guidance of SAE International, a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, SAE connects and educates mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobility solutions.

“SAE International seeks interest from academia and industry to partner with in hosting our Baja SAE competitions,” stated Kaley Zundel, education program specialist at SAE International. “When Penn College contacted me, listening to their ideas to incorporate the college, its facilities and its land, the idea of them hosting Baja SAE was very exciting. SAE International has key national volunteers and sponsors within the area that we look forward to pulling together with Penn College to host an amazing competition in 2024.”

Several national companies treat the event as a pseudo job fair to recruit engineering talent, according to Webb.

“When employers get a look at the cars, they want to talk to the students behind all the work,” he said. “I can’t imagine there is a competition that simulates a real-world project better than Baja SAE.”

Spectators will be invited to see the impressive work for themselves. They will be admitted free of charge.

“I know from talking to individuals who have hosted Baja SAE at their college that the event generates significant interest from the public and provides an economic boost for the region because of the sheer number of participants,” Upcraft said. “We certainly anticipate that will be the case for Baja SAE Williamsport.”

“The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau is excited to see Penn College host the Baja SAE collegiate competition next May,” said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. “Penn College students have built a solid foundation competing in this international event. Now all the teams will be coming to their home. We look forward to helping welcome the 800-plus competitors to Williamsport, Montgomery and all of Lycoming County.”

The Lycoming County Commissioners also issued a statement in support of the event.

“The Lycoming County Commissioners enthusiastically welcome the Baja SAE Collegiate Design Competition to Lycoming County, Pennsylvania. The competition highlights the accomplishments of student teams from over 80 collegiate institutions that support advancements in Baja engineering design. We are pleased that Penn College was chosen to host the May 2024 competition and wish all the teams the best of luck.”

In the coming months, Webb said the college will invite members of the community to apply to be a volunteer at Baja SAE Williamsport. He estimates that 150 volunteers will be needed throughout the four-day competition.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.