Williamsport, Pa. -- The mikeroweWORKS Foundation has recognized the potential of nine Pennsylvania College of Technology students by awarding them Work Ethic Scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The foundation, created by skilled-labor advocate Mike Rowe, distributes scholarships annually to students who “embrace personal responsibility, delayed gratification, a positive attitude and a strong work ethic” in preparing for a career in the skilled trades. Over $1 million was distributed to 223 recipients nationwide, out of nearly 1,000 students who applied for the scholarships.

“The response this year really was extraordinary, and the quality of applicants amazing,” Rowe wrote in a Facebook post. Rowe’s experience as host on the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” series inspired him to create the foundation in 2008. The show – which aired from 2005-13 and enjoyed a four-episode revival this summer – paired Rowe with skilled workers to highlight the value and potential of careers in the skilled trades.

“The skills gap is real. In manufacturing alone, studies show that there will be more than 4 million jobs to fill through 2028,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies at Penn College. “We are proud to prepare tomorrow makers in these essential occupations, and we are pleased that a number of our students were rewarded by the mikeroweWORKS Foundation for their career aspirations.”

Penn College had more recipients than any other Pennsylvania school. Recipients represent a half-dozen majors within the School of Engineering Technologies.

The students, listed by department, are:

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Technology (HVAC) students: Jonah M. Hartman, of Jersey Shore; William R. Hugar, of Hughesville; and Luke M. Preso, of Chambersburg

Welding and Fabrication Engineering Technology students: Taylor J. Elliott, of State College and Steve J. Kougoures, Jr., of Chester, Maryland

Welding Technology student Carissa J. Shirk of Lancaster

Diesel Technology student James A. Brubaker, of Sinking Spring

Building Construction Technology student Sabatino D. Cerroni, of Ridgway

Heavy Construction Equipment Technology (operator emphasis) student Christian J. D'Angelo, Bethlehem